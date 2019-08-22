Ruffer LLP Lowers Holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Ruffer LLP cut its position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,920 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 62,814 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 152,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 15,083 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,829,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 18,167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 203,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,002,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,767,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of IMO stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $24.58. 8,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,016. Imperial Oil Ltd has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

