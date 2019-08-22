Ruffer LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,566,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,204 shares during the quarter. Delphi Technologies accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ruffer LLP owned 1.78% of Delphi Technologies worth $31,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLPH. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Delphi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLPH traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33. Delphi Technologies PLC has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DLPH shares. Cowen set a $26.00 price target on Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Delphi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

