Ruffer LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Ruffer LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,676 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Apergy were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apergy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Apergy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apergy by 136.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Apergy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Apergy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,670. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.18. Apergy Corp has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $46.11.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $306.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.64 million. Apergy had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APY shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apergy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Apergy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

