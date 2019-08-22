Ruffer LLP Buys Shares of 1,046,340 Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,046,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,788,000. Amgen makes up approximately 4.5% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ruffer LLP owned 0.17% of Amgen at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,353.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.04. 832,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $211.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $210.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

