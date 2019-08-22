Ruffer LLP Acquires 1,880,144 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 17,198.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,891,076 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,880,144 shares during the quarter. Foot Locker makes up approximately 1.9% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $79,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FL stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.77. The company had a trading volume of 231,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.18.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.27%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $283,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,716.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

