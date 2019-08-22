Rudd International Inc. Purchases New Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Rudd International Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,000. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.5% of Rudd International Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $2,136,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 246,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,369,596.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 62,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $7,550,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,677 shares of company stock valued at $37,212,287. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $119.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $300.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $78.49 and a 12 month high of $121.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.15.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

