Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.92

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 1600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on RUBY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rubius Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.27, a current ratio of 17.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $877.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Langer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 47,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $669,553.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 19,092.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

