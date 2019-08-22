Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up about 0.9% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,060.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $107.51. 35,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.03 and its 200-day moving average is $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $89.48 and a 1-year high of $133.60.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total value of $2,169,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,226,907.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

