Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.31. The company had a trading volume of 14,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,587. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $81.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.84. The stock has a market cap of $108.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.796 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 34,551,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,963,000 after buying an additional 17,211,756 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,201,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 517.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,566,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,226 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 453.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,615,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,629,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.