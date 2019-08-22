Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.25 for the period. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.41-4.50 EPS.

Ross Stores stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.40. 3,302,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,474. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Ross Stores to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.95.

In related news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 81,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $7,527,020.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 543,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,753,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,287 shares of company stock valued at $29,806,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

