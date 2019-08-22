Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.41-4.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ross Stores to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.95.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $107.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,302,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,474. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 81,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $7,527,020.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $8,937,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,287 shares of company stock worth $29,806,735 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

