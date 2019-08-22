Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) Major Shareholder Acquires $14,893.38 in Stock

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) major shareholder International L.P. Elliott purchased 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $14,893.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

International L.P. Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, International L.P. Elliott bought 686 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $5,892.74.

On Thursday, August 15th, International L.P. Elliott bought 1,060 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $8,246.80.

On Tuesday, August 13th, International L.P. Elliott bought 2,625 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $20,947.50.

On Friday, August 9th, International L.P. Elliott bought 3,663 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $31,904.73.

On Wednesday, August 7th, International L.P. Elliott bought 11,247 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $100,435.71.

On Monday, August 5th, International L.P. Elliott bought 2,610 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $24,064.20.

On Thursday, August 1st, International L.P. Elliott bought 4,987 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $46,977.54.

On Tuesday, July 30th, International L.P. Elliott bought 2,335 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $23,536.80.

On Friday, July 26th, International L.P. Elliott bought 1,250 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $12,912.50.

On Wednesday, July 24th, International L.P. Elliott bought 1,866 shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $19,891.56.

RRTS stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.52. 2,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.51. Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RRTS shares. ValuEngine raised Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on Roadrunner Transportation Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRTS. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 2,313.8% during the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,923,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,701 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the 1st quarter worth $11,235,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $611,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

