RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
REDU stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. RISE Education Cayman has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 8.70%.
RISE Education Cayman Company Profile
RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.
