RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

REDU stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51. RISE Education Cayman has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 8.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REDU. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in RISE Education Cayman in the second quarter worth about $133,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in RISE Education Cayman in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 112.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in RISE Education Cayman in the second quarter worth about $389,000. 13.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.