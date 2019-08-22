Rialto Achieves Market Cap of $3.34 Million (XRL)

Rialto (CURRENCY:XRL) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Rialto has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $9,895.00 worth of Rialto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rialto token can now be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00001227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Rialto has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00268459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.01333814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022485 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00095891 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Rialto Token Profile

Rialto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,175,558 tokens. The Reddit community for Rialto is /r/RialtoAI . Rialto’s official Twitter account is @RialtoAI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rialto’s official website is www.rialto.ai

Buying and Selling Rialto

Rialto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rialto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rialto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rialto using one of the exchanges listed above.

