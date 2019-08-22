Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.22, 39,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,896,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52.

Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.93 million. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Jennifer Baxter Moser sold 9,927,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $178,696,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Mente sold 1,352,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $24,352,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,195,238 shares of company stock valued at $381,514,284 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,272,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $4,539,000.

About Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

