Reviewing AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) & BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) and BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get AxoGen alerts:

87.7% of AxoGen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of AxoGen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

AxoGen has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioSig Technologies has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AxoGen and BioSig Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen $83.94 million 7.65 -$22.40 million ($0.54) -30.28 BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$17.25 million N/A N/A

BioSig Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AxoGen.

Profitability

This table compares AxoGen and BioSig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen -26.91% -16.73% -15.06% BioSig Technologies N/A -301.90% -247.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AxoGen and BioSig Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen 0 1 5 0 2.83 BioSig Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

AxoGen currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.60%. BioSig Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.40%. Given AxoGen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AxoGen is more favorable than BioSig Technologies.

Summary

AxoGen beats BioSig Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc. develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that can be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.