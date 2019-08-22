Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.25

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 431957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

RTRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $38.00 target price on shares of Retrophin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $762.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $44.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.01 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 83.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Retrophin Inc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Retrophin in the second quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Retrophin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Retrophin by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

