Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Franco Nevada (FNV)

Franco Nevada (TSE: FNV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/16/2019 – Franco Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from C$128.50 to C$133.00.

8/14/2019 – Franco Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$110.00 to C$117.00.

8/8/2019 – Franco Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$127.50 to C$130.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Franco Nevada had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/8/2019 – Franco Nevada was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$110.00.

7/23/2019 – Franco Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$125.00 to C$127.50.

7/19/2019 – Franco Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$125.00 to C$127.00.

7/15/2019 – Franco Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$120.00 to C$125.00.

7/8/2019 – Franco Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$97.50 to C$110.00.

6/28/2019 – Franco Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$107.50 to C$125.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of FNV stock traded down C$0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$125.47. 50,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,492. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$117.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$105.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.06. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52 week low of C$76.53 and a 52 week high of C$127.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.65%.

In related news, Director David Harquail sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.70, for a total value of C$1,047,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,864 shares in the company, valued at C$7,942,960.80. Also, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.00, for a total value of C$848,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,180,734. Insiders have sold 103,914 shares of company stock worth $12,351,443 in the last 90 days.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

