Request Network (REQ) Achieves Market Cap of $15.89 Million

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Request Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, OKEx, Binance and Kyber Network. Request Network has a total market capitalization of $15.89 million and $253,015.00 worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request Network has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00265839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.76 or 0.01341693 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00021999 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00095666 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000428 BTC.

About Request Network

Request Network launched on August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,986,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,657,215 tokens. Request Network’s official website is request.network . Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Request Network’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Request Network Token Trading

Request Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Ethfinex, CoinExchange, Mercatox, COSS, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Bitbns, IDEX, OKEx, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Liqui, Binance, DDEX, Koinex, GOPAX, WazirX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.