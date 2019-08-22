Republic Protocol Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (REN)

Republic Protocol (CURRENCY:REN) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Republic Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.43, $20.33, $10.39 and $50.98. In the last seven days, Republic Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Republic Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Republic Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.65 or 0.04938874 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00047870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000160 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000865 BTC.

About Republic Protocol

Republic Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Republic Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 632,504,823 coins. The official website for Republic Protocol is republicprotocol.com . Republic Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/republicprotocol . The Reddit community for Republic Protocol is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Republic Protocol’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Republic Protocol Coin Trading

Republic Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $5.60, $24.68, $33.94, $7.50, $13.77, $18.94, $32.15, $51.55, $10.39, $20.33 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Republic Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Republic Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Republic Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

