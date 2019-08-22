Reed Hastings Sells 52,269 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total value of $15,685,926.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total value of $17,130,562.68.

On Monday, June 24th, Reed Hastings sold 51,898 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.89, for a total value of $19,352,245.22.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $294.21. 82,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,504,739. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $386.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. Netflix’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Netflix from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 600.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $39,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 66.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 182.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

