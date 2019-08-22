RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33,296.00

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $33,296.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs token can now be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00498876 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00132044 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007596 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00050523 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002662 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000517 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000528 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a token. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 1,000,601,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,201,596 tokens. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

RedFOX Labs Token Trading

RedFOX Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

