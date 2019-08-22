RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) VP Richard J. Edwards Sells 3,711 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) VP Richard J. Edwards sold 3,711 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $596,023.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard J. Edwards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Richard J. Edwards sold 16,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.08, for a total value of $2,529,280.00.

NASDAQ ROLL traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $158.86. 28,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,424. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.30. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $123.50 and a 52-week high of $171.54.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.13 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 15.26%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 180.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 20.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 43.2% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

ROLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on RBC Bearings to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

