Rancher Energy (OTCMKTS:TRXO) Shares Down 28.6%

Shares of Rancher Energy (OTCMKTS:TRXO) dropped 28.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 466% from the average daily volume of 3,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

About Rancher Energy (OTCMKTS:TRXO)

T-Rex Oil, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. T-Rex Oil, Inc is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

