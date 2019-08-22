RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Director Michael L. Md Sherman Sells 30,000 Shares

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Director Michael L. Md Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $455,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,470.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RDNT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.15. 1,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,052. RadNet Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.02.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). RadNet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RadNet Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 74,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth $3,332,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RadNet by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in RadNet by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

