R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.73

Shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.73 and traded as high as $3.28. R C M Technologies shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 3,160 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of R C M Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R C M Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get R C M Technologies alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. R C M Technologies had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that R C M Technologies Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,306 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.46% of R C M Technologies worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

About R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for R C M Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R C M Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.