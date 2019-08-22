Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) Insider Roland Boyd Sells 21,100 Shares

Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) insider Roland Boyd sold 21,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $231,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,462.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:QTNT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. Quotient Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27.

Get Quotient alerts:

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Ltd will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

QTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Quotient in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Quotient in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Quotient in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.