Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $226,000 Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,030 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Cree by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,185 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Cree by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 40,430 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Cree by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,080 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cree by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cree by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cree alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CREE shares. Oppenheimer cut Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.78 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Cree from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cree from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Cree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.07.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.78. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $69.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.56.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The LED producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.95 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a positive return on equity of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.