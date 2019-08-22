Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $223,000 Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CONE. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at $15,665,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,697,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,297,000 after buying an additional 297,154 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,159,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after buying an additional 236,583 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,766,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,053,000 after buying an additional 227,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 421,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,307,000 after buying an additional 205,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $69.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average is $57.73. CyrusOne Inc has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.01 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.39 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.34.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

