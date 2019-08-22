Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth $49,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth $52,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth $111,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 137.0% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth $161,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. SLM Corp has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $12.09.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.69 million. SLM had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 20.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Compass Point cut shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

