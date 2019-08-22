Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 667.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at about $105,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.45.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Range Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $18.59.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $851.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.93 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 45.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David P. Poole sold 5,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $33,246.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi purchased 12,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $56,483.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,149 shares in the company, valued at $61,689.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

