Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $203,000 in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,025,000 after buying an additional 26,684 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 8.5% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 11,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 9.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 11.7% during the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 55,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBNY stock opened at $119.47 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $137.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.01. Signature Bank had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $334.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBNY. Wedbush downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

