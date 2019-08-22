Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,396 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CDK Global by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,054,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,005,000 after buying an additional 831,335 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 975.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 557,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,768,000 after buying an additional 505,327 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,194,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 895,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,667,000 after buying an additional 366,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CDK Global by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after buying an additional 295,353 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

CDK Global stock opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average is $53.57. CDK Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.77.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $50,740.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,415.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $96,925 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

