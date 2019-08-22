Quasarcoin (QAC) Market Cap Reaches $1.36 Million

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, Quasarcoin has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $3,800.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,311,117 coins and its circulating supply is 168,311,117 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.