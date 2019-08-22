QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,736 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.69. 484,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,278,394. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. TheStreet upgraded QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.93.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

