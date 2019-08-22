Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.31

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and traded as high as $21.05. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 3,525 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Q.E.P. had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $98.24 million for the quarter.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood and laminate flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installation and do-it-yourself markets. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

