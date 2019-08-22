Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 576,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $31,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Notis McConarty Edward increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 31,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 101,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 26,651 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 660,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,698,974.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $77,141.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,706 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

