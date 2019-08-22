Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Trading Up 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One Pundi X NEM token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Kryptono. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $885,735.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00266226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.14 or 0.01344746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00022216 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00096324 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,434,893,062 tokens. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pundi X NEM Token Trading

Pundi X NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

