Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 163.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 68.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

PRU traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $82.33. The stock had a trading volume of 34,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,359. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $106.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.79. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $108.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.15.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

