Proxeus Achieves Market Capitalization of $653,610.00 (XES)

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, Proxeus has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. Proxeus has a total market capitalization of $653,610.00 and $32.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proxeus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Proxeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00266926 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.63 or 0.01339214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00022214 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00096830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Proxeus Token Profile

Proxeus’ genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,240,350 tokens. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com . Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp . Proxeus’ official message board is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423

Proxeus Token Trading

Proxeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proxeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proxeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proxeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.