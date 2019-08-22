ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Coverage Initiated at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on ProSight Global in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.40.

ProSight Global stock opened at $20.85 on Monday. ProSight Global has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $220.11 million during the quarter.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company in the United States. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to customers engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.

