ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by H D Vest Advisory Services

H D Vest Advisory Services raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $89,000.

NOBL traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $69.29. 112,934 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.