Prophecy Development (TSE:PCY) Trading Up 10%

Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY) shares were up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, approximately 278,313 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 190,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Get Prophecy Development alerts:

In other Prophecy Development news, Director John Lee bought 137,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,381.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,804,615 shares in the company, valued at C$2,553,853.78. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 231,698 shares of company stock valued at $41,647.

Prophecy Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in its operating primary vanadium mine, the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Prophecy Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prophecy Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.