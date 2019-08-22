Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) to announce $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.27. Procter & Gamble reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Procter & Gamble.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $2,136,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 246,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,369,596.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 316,677 shares of company stock worth $37,212,287. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 117,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.36. The stock had a trading volume of 134,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,203,291. The company has a market cap of $300.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.07. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $78.49 and a 52 week high of $121.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.