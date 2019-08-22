Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

CDNA traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.90. CareDx Inc has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $41.27.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 38.29% and a negative return on equity of 47.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that CareDx Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on CareDx from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CareDx from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other CareDx news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $485,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,549.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $1,442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,931,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,084 shares of company stock valued at $4,773,305 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

