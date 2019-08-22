Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,768 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 403,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.8% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. CNB Bank boosted its position in Bank of America by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Bank of America by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.20. 1,863,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,043,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $253.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.83. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

