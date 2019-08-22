Private Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,290 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 16,930 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,717 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,681 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of FEYE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 123,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. FireEye Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 0.87.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.45 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FEYE. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 target price on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

In other FireEye news, President Travis M. Reese sold 15,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $229,399.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 885,325 shares in the company, valued at $13,005,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $83,939.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 411,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,934.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,707 shares of company stock valued at $471,066 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.