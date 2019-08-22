Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 4.6% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $29,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. FMR LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,572,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,167,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,251,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,459,327,000 after buying an additional 1,074,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,161,000 after buying an additional 607,245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,986,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $877,186,000 after purchasing an additional 555,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $111,710,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $278.55. 28,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,977. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.34 and a 52-week high of $305.45. The company has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.55.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,466,832.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

