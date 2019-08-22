Private Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.9% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,327,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $278,964,000 after buying an additional 2,058,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $774,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,231 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 901,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $67,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,260 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,350,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $100,418,000 after acquiring an additional 862,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 182,970 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 861,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,639 shares of company stock worth $12,101,183 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

SBUX traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.21. 1,914,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,039,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.50%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

