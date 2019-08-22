Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,367 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,478,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,092,000 after purchasing an additional 540,611 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,329,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,516,000 after purchasing an additional 463,081 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18,310.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,281,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,141 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29,237.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,943,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,464,000 after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares during the last quarter.

SPY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $292.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,284,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,423,039. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.99. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

